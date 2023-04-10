BTS members used to do THIS before joining the band: Check Out

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023
ARMY, have you ever wondered what your fav BTS boys used to do before joining the band? Check out to know
RM was an underground rapper and producer, known as Runch Randa, before joining BTS. He also attended a specialized high school for the arts, where he studied contemporary dance.
Before joining BTS, Jin was a student at Konkuk University, majoring in acting. He also worked part-time at a cafe and was scouted by Big Hit Entertainment while he was waiting for a friend at a bus stop.
Suga was an underground rapper and producer, known as Gloss, before joining BTS. He worked part-time jobs to support his music career, including delivering pizza and working at a recording studio.
J-Hope was a street dancer and a member of a dance crew called Neuron before joining BTS. He also participated in dance competitions and performed as a backup dancer for various artists.
Jimin was a top student in contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts before joining BTS. He also auditioned for several talent agencies before being accepted by Big Hit Entertainment.
Before joining BTS, V was a part-time model and worked at his grandmother's restaurant. He was scouted by a talent agent while attending a music festival with friends.
Jungkook was a student at Baekyang Elementary and Middle School in Busan before joining BTS. He was a top student in many subjects and was known for his talent in singing and dancing, which he developed by attending dance classes and singing competitions.
