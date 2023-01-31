K-pop star Jackson Wang chills with Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 31, 2023
K-pop sensation Jackson Wang recently visited Hrithik Roshan's residence in Mumbai
The popstar is in India for the first time
He performed at the Lollapalooza India event, which is being held in the country for the first time
"An unforgettable evening with @jacksonwang852g7 What an amazing young talented cultured rooted young boy!! The warmth, the love, the respect, humility, rooted, grounded," Hrithik's mom Pinkie Roshan gushed about Wang
Wang also obliged the staff at Hrithik's residence with a fun picture
Not just Hrithik, but Wang also found a friend in Disha Patani
The two were seen roaming around the streets of Mumbai and making the most of their time
Disha gave Wang a tour of south Mumbai in a vintage carriage
Wang arrived in Mumbai on Saturday night and he performed at one of the most jampacked concerts in the city till date
