K-pop band BTS to host online concert: Dates, timings and all you need to know

When BTS says 'Stay at home', you better stay at home. Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic, the septet -RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - and their team recently announced 'Bang Bang Con', an online concert for their fans who were looking forward to attend their upcoming tour.
This comes after the members and their company Big Hit Entertainment decided to cancel their Seoul shows followed by postponing their rest of the Map Of The Soul Tour.
The official social media accounts of BTS unveiled the dates of their online concert.
April 18:
1. 2015 BTS Live (HYYH on Stage)
2. 2016 BTS Lice (HYYH on Stage: Epilogue)
3. BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode II The Red Bullet
4. BTS 3rd Muster (ARMY.ZIP+)
April 19:
1. 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour in Seoul
2. 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final
3. BTS 4th Muster [Happily Ever After]
4. BTS World Tour LY in Seoul
The K-Pop group was set to kick-off their much-awaited 'Map of the Soul: 7' tour with a performance in Santa Clara, California, on April 25.
After stops in cities like Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington and Toronto, the tour would have concluded in Chicago on June 6.
"We are closely monitoring and following the guidance of all local governments regarding public events to ensure we are providing a safe environment for everyone involved as we continue to update our tour plans.
"We will share additional information regarding these new concert dates shortly. We ask for your further patience and understanding as we continue to work to bring you the best and safest concert experience as soon as we can," the band's label, Big Hit Entertainment, said in a statement.
