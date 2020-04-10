K-pop band BTS to host online concert: Dates, timings and all you need to know

The K-Pop group was set to kick-off their much-awaited 'Map of the Soul: 7' tour with a performance in Santa Clara, California, on April 25.

After stops in cities like Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington and Toronto, the tour would have concluded in Chicago on June 6.

"We are closely monitoring and following the guidance of all local governments regarding public events to ensure we are providing a safe environment for everyone involved as we continue to update our tour plans.

"We will share additional information regarding these new concert dates shortly. We ask for your further patience and understanding as we continue to work to bring you the best and safest concert experience as soon as we can," the band's label, Big Hit Entertainment, said in a statement.