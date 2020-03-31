BTS, EXO, Blackpink - A beginner's guide to K-Pop amid lockdown; best bands, songs and all you need to know

As the whole world is facing a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a great time to discover music or genre we’ve always been sceptical about. K-pop or Korean pop music hit the high note last year. While some dismissed it, others enjoy it thoroughly and have ardent followers of famous bands like BTS, EXO and Blackpink to name a few. That being said, what is so outstanding about this industry that has taken over the world?

The reason why it stands apart from the rest of the world is that despite being groups or solo, artists and labels are experimental with several genres and inculcate a lot more than a mundane beat in just one track. For instance, one song can have 2-3 rap sequences despite being a ballad. The pop of colours and their angelic looks in music videos have also garnered fans that enjoy an elevated artistry.

These artists are formed overnight. They are trained to be idols by major record labels that manage their life during the training process and after their debut leading to fame. Thousands of school children audition to be selected, and are then formed by the company into a band. They live a disciplined life and aren’t the kind of folks you will see stumbling out of a nightclub or holding their partner’s hand and displaying PDA. They live a secretive life and are worshipped by a massive fan following.

Here are some of the best K-pop bands and songs that are a must on your playlist

BTS

Members - RM, V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook