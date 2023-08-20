K-Netizens In Anger After FIFTY FIFTY K-pop Group Compared To BTS, BLACKPINK & NewJeans

A recent episode of the popular Korean investigative program 'Unanswered Questions,' aired by SBS, has ignited a firestorm of criticism for its unusual comparisons in the K-Pop world.

The episode focused on the ongoing dispute between rising K-Pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY and their management company, ATTRAKT, shedding light on a complex issue that has been making waves in the industry.

Anticipation was at its peak as the episode promised to delve deep into the intricacies of FIFTY FIFTY's feud with their management. Drawing viewers in with a silence-breaking letter from the group members and tantalizing glimpses of their families, K-Pop enthusiasts tuned in for insights.

However, the aftermath of the episode's airing saw an unexpected uproar from viewers who accused 'Unanswered Questions' of not only sympathizing with FIFTY FIFTY but also unfairly disparaging other prominent K-Pop artists.

FIFTY FIFTY'S UNUSUAL COMPARISON WITH BTS, BLACKPINK & NEWJEANS

The show's attempt to justify FIFTY FIFTY's international success led to comparisons with the likes of industry giants BTS, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans.

One segment of the episode featured an interview with Molly Raycraft, where FIFTY FIFTY was contrasted with NewJeans. The group's name may have been censored, but it didn't escape the keen eyes of viewers, who promptly recognized the reference.

The controversy didn't stop there. K-Pop columnist Jeff Benjamin was also part of the discussion, where major entertainment companies such as SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, HYBE, and JYP Entertainment were brought into the spotlight.

The episode highlighted how FIFTY FIFTY broke the mold for international girl groups, deviating from the traditional path established by these industry giants.

The episode went even further, drawing connections between FIFTY FIFTY and BLACKPINK, as well as BTS.

While attempting to underscore similarities in management backgrounds, 'Unanswered Questions' mistakenly attributed EMMY nominations to BTS instead of GRAMMY nominations.

WAS THIS ALL TO LIFT FIFTY-FIFTY'S IMAGE?

The backlash was swift and intense, with fans of BTS, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans expressing their dissatisfaction with the episode's seemingly biased approach.

Critics lambasted the show for resorting to unnecessary comparisons and sensationalism, all to elevate FIFTY FIFTY's image while neglecting the broader context of the K-Pop scene.

