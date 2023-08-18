BTS' Jungkook's TikTok Account Gets Blue Tick - Exclusive Bio Update Revealed

BTS heartthrob Jungkook has finally been granted the illustrious blue verification tick on TikTok. ARMY can now rest easy, knowing that his presence on the platform is indeed authentic and approved. But that's not all – Jungkook's bio update has fans buzzing with excitement.

The thrilling tale took an amusing twist when Jungkook accidentally tipped his hand during a Weverse live session.

A link shared by the singer led his eagle-eyed fans down an unexpected rabbit hole, revealing not only his TikTok profile but also an entertaining mishap.

The link connected to a TikTok video showcasing ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and Jay taking part in Jungkook's 'SEVEN' dance challenge. The charm? Well, that's where things got interesting.

JUNGKOOK CHANGES USER NAME ON TIKTOK

jungkook's charisma shone through even in his slip-up. As his followers delved into the linked content, an unexpected pop-up message popped the lid off Jungkook's private TikTok world.

Aptly titled 'Join Ian on TikTok,' the message playfully unmasked Jungkook's covert account, sending his fandom into a teasing frenzy. The idol faced the playful taunts head-on, good-naturedly responding to the playful banter with a plea for leniency.

Curiously, the name "Ian" made an unexpected cameo despite not making the final cut for Jungkook's stage name. Ian, it turns out, has nestled itself into the idol's imaginative universe, specifically within the enchanting 'BT21' realm.

Jungkook's character Cooky now contends with an alter ego named Ian, marked by subtle differences in pink hue and distinctive black ears. The singer shared a glimpse into their complex relationship, disclosing that the two were once bosom buddies but eventually fell out.

JUNGKOOK'S REVAMPED TIKTOK BIO

In an astute move following the inadvertent exposure, Jungkook revamped his TikTok handle to '@letjungcook7.' This strategic maneuver not only differentiates him from pretenders but also allows adoring fans to track down the K-pop sensation with ease.

Following this episode, Jungkook's verification on TikTok arrived in style, bearing the coveted blue checkmark. Furthermore, his melodic creations have been seamlessly woven into his profile, cementing his artistic identity. His revamped bio, succinct yet powerful, reads as a simple proclamation: 'Jungkook of BTS,' reaffirming his authentic self.

