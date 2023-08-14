BTS’ Jungkook Rocks Black For Calvin Klein Fall 2023 Campaign: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2023
Calvin Klein's latest fall campaign is turning up the heat.
And Why not? BTS' Jungkook is one of its ambassadors representing the clothing brand.
Jeon Jungkook adds a playful energy, moving with a carefree spirit in classic Calvin Klein Jeans.
Breaking gender norms in this waist-revealing tee, Jungkook knows 'how to be youself'.
With his unique style, kookie gets all the love from ARMY.
Not just presenting calvin clein fall collection, also giving major fitness goals to his die-hard fans.
What about this one?
Playfulness and Confidence: Jungkook elevates Calvin Klein's Fall 2023 Campaign
