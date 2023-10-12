 Justin Bieber Posts 'Praying For Israel' Over Photo Of Destructed Gaza, Deletes Later
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJustin Bieber Posts 'Praying For Israel' Over Photo Of Destructed Gaza, Deletes Later

Justin Bieber Posts 'Praying For Israel' Over Photo Of Destructed Gaza, Deletes Later

The singer was blasted by his followers for the blunder and as soon as he realised his mistake, Bieber deleted the photo.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
article-image

Renowned popstar Justin Bieber has been receiving severe backlash on social media after he posted a message supporting Israel with a picture of a destructed Gaza. As soon as he realised his mistake, he took down the post, but not before netizens spotted it and called the singer out.

Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, Bieber took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of war-torn Gaza with the words, "Praying for Israel" written on it.

The singer was blasted by his followers for the blunder and as soon as he realised his mistake, Bieber deleted the photo. He later shared another post, this time without any picture, with the words "Praying for Israel" and a heartbroken emoji.

Read Also
Half-Palestinian Supermodel Gigi Hadid Condemns Israel Attack: 'My Words Will Never Be Enough'
article-image

"Justin bieber posting praying for israel using a picture of a destroyed gaza is actually insane," a netizen wrote.

Another tweeted, "Justin Bieber posts "Praying for Israel" over a picture of Gaza. Y’all can’t even be wrong properly".

Read Also
Naagin Actress Madhura Naik's Sister, Brother-In-Law Killed In Israel Attack; Shares Heart-Wrenching...
article-image

Earlier, Bieber had shared a post stating that it was wrong to "villainise" all Israelis or Palestinians.

"Truly hurting for both my Israeli and Palestinian friends. I’m pretty sure we all instinctively know evil when we see it. To villainise all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong. I’m not interested in choosing sides, but I am interested in standing with the families, who have been brutally taken from us," he had shared.

On October 7, Israelis woke up to thousands of missiles being fired into the country by Hamas militants, who rule over the Gaza strip in Palestine.

Over 1,200 Israeli citizens have died so far, and the number of casualties are only climbing higher on both sides.

Read Also
Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Horrific Details After Returning From Israel: 'Woke Up To Sounds Of...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dia Mirza Shares Adorable Behind-The-Scenes Photos With Her Dhak Dhak Gang 

Dia Mirza Shares Adorable Behind-The-Scenes Photos With Her Dhak Dhak Gang 

Gorgeous Shehnaaz Gill Redefines Royalty In Latest Photos

Gorgeous Shehnaaz Gill Redefines Royalty In Latest Photos

Kamal Haasan’s Dapper Airport Look Can Give Gen Z A Run For Their Money 

Kamal Haasan’s Dapper Airport Look Can Give Gen Z A Run For Their Money 

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan Calls His 8-Minute Long Single Shot War Sequence Most Memorable

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan Calls His 8-Minute Long Single Shot War Sequence Most Memorable

Justin Bieber Posts 'Praying For Israel' Over Photo Of Destructed Gaza, Deletes Later

Justin Bieber Posts 'Praying For Israel' Over Photo Of Destructed Gaza, Deletes Later