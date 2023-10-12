Justin Bieber Posts 'Praying For Israel' Over Photo Of Destructed Gaza, Deletes Later

Renowned popstar Justin Bieber has been receiving severe backlash on social media after he posted a message supporting Israel with a picture of a destructed Gaza. As soon as he realised his mistake, he took down the post, but not before netizens spotted it and called the singer out.

Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, Bieber took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of war-torn Gaza with the words, "Praying for Israel" written on it.

The singer was blasted by his followers for the blunder and as soon as he realised his mistake, Bieber deleted the photo. He later shared another post, this time without any picture, with the words "Praying for Israel" and a heartbroken emoji.

"Justin bieber posting praying for israel using a picture of a destroyed gaza is actually insane," a netizen wrote.

justin bieber posting “praying for israel” using a picture of a destroyed gaza is actually insane pic.twitter.com/GNcEyhNk6V — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) October 11, 2023

Another tweeted, "Justin Bieber posts "Praying for Israel" over a picture of Gaza. Y’all can’t even be wrong properly".

Justin Bieber posts "Praying for Israel" over a picture of Gaza. Y’all can’t even be wrong properly 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9WahanyoFw — Karim Wafa Al-Hussaini (@DrKarimWafa) October 11, 2023

Just embarrassing. If you don’t know what you’re talking about, then don’t talk at all. And didn’t he say just yesterday that he wasn’t going to pick sides and look what he’s doing now… picking the wrong side while he’s at it too…. Smh 🙄 — steven ❀ (@arianaunext) October 11, 2023

Earlier, Bieber had shared a post stating that it was wrong to "villainise" all Israelis or Palestinians.

"Truly hurting for both my Israeli and Palestinian friends. I’m pretty sure we all instinctively know evil when we see it. To villainise all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong. I’m not interested in choosing sides, but I am interested in standing with the families, who have been brutally taken from us," he had shared.

On October 7, Israelis woke up to thousands of missiles being fired into the country by Hamas militants, who rule over the Gaza strip in Palestine.

Over 1,200 Israeli citizens have died so far, and the number of casualties are only climbing higher on both sides.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)