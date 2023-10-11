Half-Palestinian Supermodel Gigi Hadid Condemns Israel Attack: 'My Words Will Never Be Enough' |

Palestinian-American supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Instagram and condemned the Hamas attacks on Israel. Gigi penned a comprehensive note calling it an “unjustifiable tragedy.” She also clarified that she has hopes and dreams for Palestinians but terrorising and taking innocent lives does not align with the ‘Free Palestine’ movement. Here’s what Gigi wrote:

My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person. The terrorising of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement. The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades long cycle of back & forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of) and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine = antisemitic. If you are hurting as I share my condolences today with my loves ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love and strength – whoever and wherever you are. There are a lot of complex, personal and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity or where they were born. I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Celebs such as Gal Gadot, Madonna, Natalie Portman, Andy Cohen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Kris Jenner, and Meghan McCain are among the celebrities who have taken to social media to stand alongside Israel. As Hamas continues to attack Israel, at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,616 people injured.

