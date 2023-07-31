Justin Bieber Expecting First Child With Wife Hailey 5 Years After Marriage: Report

Pop singer Justin Bieber and his supermodel wife Hailey Bieber are reportedly expecting their first child together after nearly five years of marriage.

According to PopFactions, Hailey was consulting with fertility doctors in December of last year and is now pregnant. It's not clear where the rumour originated from, but a recent photo of the couple's outing has fueled the pregnancy speculation, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The pair were recently spotted attending one of Drake's 'It's All a Blur Tour' concerts. During the show at the Barclays Center stadium in New York on July 18, Hailey flashed what appeared to be a tiny baby bump.

In the picture circulating online, the 26-year-old model was standing and leaning against the rails as she caressed her stomach. She put her two hands on her bare tummy, which was put on display as she rocked a black crop top and pants.

Justin, meanwhile, was enjoying the concert while sitting on a giant speaker next to her.

The Canadian pop star wore a simple white T-shirt, denim shorts and a black hat which he put on backwards

Commenting on the picture, one fan simply point out, "Belly." Another gleefully remarked, "Her hands on her bellyyyy!" A third speculated, "Is she preggers? Looks like."

Some other, however, were skeptical that the photo gave away a hint at Hailey's supposed pregnancy, with one arguing, "I don't think so, she's leaning against the rails in this photo so obv her body is bento in an unnatural position but it's only my opinion, I might be wrong." Another jested, "Me when I eat in burger king."

Justin and Hailey, who will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this September, have previously hinted that they're ready for a baby.

Back in February, the couple was photographed with their pal's newborn during a tropical vacation. The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin was seen holding and kissing the baby on the cheek as they sat at a local restaurant.

Justin also posted a video of Hailey excitedly shouting, "We have a baby!" When her friend asked her, "Whose baby?!" The Rhode skincare founder shouted, "My baby!!!" Justin, however, quickly took down the footage.

Later in May, Hailey admitted that she wants "kids so bad."

She told the Sunday Times' Style magazine, "I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

