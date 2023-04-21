Justin Bieber begged ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez to save wife Hailey from fans’ anger? Here’s what we know

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez | Photo File

Justin Bieber, the Canadian singer, reportedly reached out to his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, seeking help for his wife Hailey Bieber.

The model has been receiving backlash from Selena's fans after they accused her and Kylie Jenner of dissing Selena on social media. Justin, known for his hit song 'Peaches', is afraid he might lose his fans after the incident.

Justin Bieber worried about his fanbase

The couple has faced a significant setback as Justin had to cancel all of his 2022 tour dates due to health issues, and now, they have become one of the most unpopular couples in Hollywood.

Justin is worried about his fanbase, and he fears that when he is back, they won't be there for him anymore.

Selena, who dated Justin on and off from 2008 to 2018, has stepped in to help the couple. She has no love for Hailey but still cares about Justin, who privately begged her to help him make peace with his fans.

Selena's message to her fans to stop attacking Hailey came after the model reached out to her, but sources say it was actually Justin who made the plea.

Hailey Bieber getting death threats

Hailey has been receiving hateful negative comments and death threats from people, and she has expressed her gratitude to Selena for speaking out.

The model stated that she talked to Selena about getting off this ongoing narrative about them, revealing that the last few weeks weren’t good for al those who were involved.

Selena, known for her role in 'Only Murders in the Building', has always advocated for kindness and wants the hate and bullying to stop. She hopes that her message will bring an end to this ongoing feud and that people will start treating each other with respect and love.

In a world where hate and negativity often reign, it's refreshing to see celebrities come together and advocate for kindness and compassion. Let's hope that this incident serves as a wake-up call to all of us to treat each other with respect and love, regardless of our differences.