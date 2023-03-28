 Justin Bieber to sell his music collection for $200M and retire from the industry? Here's what we know
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJustin Bieber to sell his music collection for $200M and retire from the industry? Here's what we know

Justin Bieber to sell his music collection for $200M and retire from the industry? Here's what we know

The globally popular singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome quite some time ago and also cancelled many of his Justice Tours around the world.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Justin Bieber | Photo File

The chart-topping sensation, Justin Bieber, might be bidding farewell to his musical career states the fresh rumours circulating in the industry. The ‘Peaches’ singer has reportedly been feeling the immense pressure of his demanding profession and is now seeking to focus on his health and personal life.

Recently, the cancellation of the remaining dates of the Justice World Tour due to Justin's Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis has sparked further speculation about his retirement plans. 

Read Also
In pics: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's mushy moments
article-image

A weight of stardom

It is being speculated that the decision to retire might be attributed to the toll of mental health issues that the star has been grappling with, which have been exacerbated by the relentless scrutiny and trolling he has faced online amidst the latest Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber saga.

Sources suggest that Justin has been struggling with the weight of his stardom, and his therapist has advised him to prioritize his well-being and happiness above all else. 

Radar Online reports that the singer desires to take a break from the limelight and bask in the company of his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Read Also
Photo: Justin Bieber's wife Hailey and ex Selena Gomez pose together, debunk feud rumours
article-image

Justin and Hailey's relationship

The couple got married in September 2018 and is together since then. has always been vocal about their unwavering love and support for each other.

Hailey, in a candid interview with Vogue, admitted that it is not easy to be with someone facing similar issues as Justin. Nonetheless, she reaffirmed her commitment to being there for him through thick and thin.

As Justin Bieber contemplates the possibility of retiring from the music industry, his legion of fans worldwide waits with bated breath, hoping that he will prioritize his health and well-being over anything else. Whatever the decision he makes, his fans will always stand by his side and wish him the very best for his future.

Read Also
Selena Gomez on breakup with Justin Bieber: 'Everything was so public, I felt haunted'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Justin Bieber to sell his music collection for $200M and retire from the industry? Here's what we...

Justin Bieber to sell his music collection for $200M and retire from the industry? Here's what we...

AI reimagines Bollywood actors as iconic Hollywood characters

AI reimagines Bollywood actors as iconic Hollywood characters

Rakhi Sawant reacts to reports of her participation in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp 2 - here's what she...

Rakhi Sawant reacts to reports of her participation in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp 2 - here's what she...

Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli’s fans engage in war of words on Twitter ahead of IPL 2023; here's...

Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli’s fans engage in war of words on Twitter ahead of IPL 2023; here's...

Naga Chaitanya moves into lavish Jubilee Hills pad in Hyderabad, worth a whopping ₹15 crores

Naga Chaitanya moves into lavish Jubilee Hills pad in Hyderabad, worth a whopping ₹15 crores