Justin Bieber to sell his music collection for $200M and retire from the industry? Here's what we know

The chart-topping sensation, Justin Bieber, might be bidding farewell to his musical career states the fresh rumours circulating in the industry. The ‘Peaches’ singer has reportedly been feeling the immense pressure of his demanding profession and is now seeking to focus on his health and personal life.

Recently, the cancellation of the remaining dates of the Justice World Tour due to Justin's Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis has sparked further speculation about his retirement plans.

A weight of stardom

It is being speculated that the decision to retire might be attributed to the toll of mental health issues that the star has been grappling with, which have been exacerbated by the relentless scrutiny and trolling he has faced online amidst the latest Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber saga.

Sources suggest that Justin has been struggling with the weight of his stardom, and his therapist has advised him to prioritize his well-being and happiness above all else.

Radar Online reports that the singer desires to take a break from the limelight and bask in the company of his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Justin and Hailey's relationship

The couple got married in September 2018 and is together since then. has always been vocal about their unwavering love and support for each other.

Hailey, in a candid interview with Vogue, admitted that it is not easy to be with someone facing similar issues as Justin. Nonetheless, she reaffirmed her commitment to being there for him through thick and thin.

As Justin Bieber contemplates the possibility of retiring from the music industry, his legion of fans worldwide waits with bated breath, hoping that he will prioritize his health and well-being over anything else. Whatever the decision he makes, his fans will always stand by his side and wish him the very best for his future.