In pics: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's mushy moments

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2022
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary
To mark the special day, the couple dedicated social media posts to each other and expressed their love
Hailey dropped a carousel of images and wrote, "4 years married to you, The most beautiful human I've ever known... the love of my life. Thank God for you"
Hailey and Justin met for the first time in 2009
The singer proposed to Hailey in July 2018 after an intense two-year break-up
They got engaged in the Bahamas
The couple got married in the New York City courthouse just 2 months after the proposal
The Biebers hosted a second wedding in September 2019, where Hailey wore three custom bridal looks
In the years since they got married, Justin and Hailey have had tons of memorable moments and have become one of the most loved celebrity couples
They have supported each other in recent months as both experienced health issues. Justin was battling 'Ramsay Hunt syndrome' and Hailey had a mini-stroke due to a blood clot
Hailey and Justin often share adorable pictures on their social media handles
