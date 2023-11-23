 'Just To Look Cool': Urvashi Rautela Lashes Out At Australian Skipper Mitchell Marsh For Disrespecting The World Cup
The Pagalpanti actress shared a picture with the World Cup 2023 trophy tagging Marsh's picture of him sitting with his legs placed on the World Cup trophy, which she deemed was disrespectful

Vijayalakshmi NarayananUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
article-image

Team Australia emerged victorious at the ICC World Cup 2023 by defeating India for the sixth time. However, a rude gesture by Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has cast a blot on this triumph. Soon after winning the match, a photograph of him surfaced on the internet posing with the trophy, but with his foot placed atop. This invited severe trolling for the cricketer on social media, with many cricket fans across the world, condemning him of a behaviour that reeks of arrogance and disdain. Now, joining the chorus is actress Urvashi Rautela. She heavily criticised Marsh for disrespecting the cup.

article-image

In a worded caption on her Instagram, the actress lashed out at the cricketer, demanding he accord some respect to the honour bestowed upon him and his team. Her post reads: "Bro, show some respect to the #WorldCuptrophy 🏆 #MitchellMarsh has put his feet on the top of it just to look cool 👎🏻"

Fans are now liking Urvashi's post, and they are also praising the actress for schooling Mitchell.

Prior to the World Cup, Urvashi had an opportunity to pose with the trophy in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. In her post, the actress shared the caption that says, "FIRST ACTOR TO OFFICIALLY LAUNCH & UNVEIL “CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 TROPHY 🏆” AT THE EIFFEL TOWER IN PARIS FRANCE 🇫🇷 #trulyhumbled Thank you @icc @cricketworldcup @france_cricket" 

article-image

UPCOMING PROJECTS

Urvashi Rautela began her career alongside the formidable Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol, making her debut with him in the film 'Singh Saab the Great.' Eventually, she has contributed to various Hindi films including Pagalpanti and Hate Story 4. Her most recent appearances were in Telugu movies Waltair Veerayya, Agent, Bro and Skanda. In the pipeline, the actress is set to grace the screen once again in 'Dil Hai Grey' and 'Black Rose.'

article-image

