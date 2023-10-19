Urvashi Rautela Receives Email From Person Who Stole Her Gold iPhone, Demands THIS In Return

Urvashi Rautela | Instagram

Four days after Urvashi Rautela claimed she lost her expensive iPhone at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad during the India vs Pakistan World Cup match (October 15), the actress has now shared a screenshot of an email she received from the person who stole it.

After Urvashi said that she will offer reward for the return of the iPhone, she received an email which stated that her phone has been found. What stood out in the email was not just the recovery of her mobile phone but the condition for its return.

The subject of the said email read, "I have your phone". The message read, "I have your phone. If you want it, you will have to help me save my brother from cancer." Urvashi shared a screenshot of the email with a thumbs up emoticon. However, she did not write anything along with it.

On Sunday, Urvashi shared a post on her social media accounts and wrote, "Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! 🏟️ If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP."

On Tuesday, the actress also stated that she will offer a reward if she gets her phone back. Urvashi also shared the last location of her phone which was a mall in Ahmedabad.

A source close to Urvashi earlier told The Free Press Journal, "Urvashi's phone was in her bodyguard's pocket when they were at the stadium. A lot of people gathered near Urvashi to click photos and that is when someone removed the phone from the bodyguard's pocket."

The source added, "It was iPhone 14 pro max with 24 carat gold. The phone was very expensive as it was specially customised."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab The Great, where she starred as the female lead opposite Sunny Deol. Next, she has starred in movies like Sanam Re, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti, among others.

Next, she will star in Dil Hai Gray with Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi. The actress also has a Telugu movie, Black Rose, in her kitty.

