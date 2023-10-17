 Urvashi Rautela Offers Reward For Return Of 'Gold iPhone' Lost During Ind-Pak WC Match In Ahmedabad, Shares Location Of Phone
A source close to Urvashi Rautela told The Free Press Journal that her phone was in her bodyguard's pocket when they were at the stadium

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Urvashi Rautela | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Days after Urvashi Rautela claimed she lost her expensive mobile phone at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad during the India vs Pakistan World Cup match (October 15), the Bollywood actress has now said that she will reward for the return of the iPhone.

On Sunday, Urvashi shared a post on her social media accounts and wrote, "Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! 🏟️ If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP."

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Great Grand Masti actress now stated that she will offer a reward if she gets her phone back. Urvashi also shared the location of her phone which was a mall in Ahmedabad.

A source close to Urvashi earlier told The Free Press Journal, "Urvashi's phone was in her bodyguard's pocket when they were at the stadium. A lot of people gathered near Urvashi to click photos and that is when someone removed the phone from the bodyguard's pocket.

The source added, "It was iPhone 14 pro max with 24 carat gold. The phone was very expensive as it was specially customised."

On Sunday, Ahmedabad Police commented on one of her posts and asked for more details about the phone. The actress also shared a photo of her police complaint and asked her followers to amplify the post by tagging those who can help her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab The Great, where she starred as the female lead opposite Sunny Deol. Next, she has starred in movies like Sanam Re, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti, among others.

Next, she will star in Dil Hai Gray with Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi. The actress also has a Telugu movie, Black Rose, in her kitty.

article-image

