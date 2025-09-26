Juhi Parmar Talks About Failed Marriages: If A Marriage Falls Out, Society Blames The Woman First

Television’s beloved star Juhi Parmar, who has been a household name for decades, is back on Zee TV with a brand-new show 'Kahani Har Ghar Ki'. In this empowering series, she takes a stand for women, amplifying their voices and addressing issues that often remain unspoken in Indian households. In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Juhi opened up about women trapped in unhappy marriages, the harsh judgments they face and her responsibility as a role model.

Speaking about women stuck in difficult marriages, Juhi Parmar said, “It’s so unfortunate and it’s not just that the ones who are in the metros are not facing it. Financial independence may be different. Women out there who are not working are more dependent and are more prone to take these kinds of abuses, sometimes throughout their lives, because they don’t have a way out. People like us who are working, who can take a stand for themselves, who can run their houses, are not in that category. But the fear of judgment is always there - be it a woman who’s working or not working. Because, unfortunately, the way we are conditioned, it’s always a woman who’s been called wrong. It’s always a woman who’s been judged. If a marriage falls apart, it’s always the woman who’s told she must have not done something right or she must have done something in a manner that made this happen. Why is it always a woman who’s judged? And because she knows that whatever happens tomorrow, it’s only she who’s going to face it, she just keeps pushing it. You keep procrastinating, taking the right decision for yourself even though you know that you’re not doing good to yourself.”

On the judgments society places on women, Juhi added, “I think it’s about time - more than taking it, it’s about time telling people, the ones who are sitting out there and judging women - that, listen, you need to be kinder. You need to have some compassion in your heart. The one who chooses to stay, the one who chooses to take care of the child all alone, is the one who’s judged. I mean, your sensibilities and sensitivity, both, need to be judged then, rather than judging the woman. The one who leaves is not judged, the one who’s staying is judged. Where are we coming from? What are we telling the world? So we really need to change at the fundamental level. And there is so much work we need to do.”

Juhi also reflected on the love and admiration she receives from countless women who see her as an inspiration. “First of all, I feel grateful. It is overwhelming. But I also feel that this was my purpose, maybe. I went through certain things in life because this is where I needed to be. I needed to probably show the path to so many out there. Yes, there are so many who judge me. I can’t change that. And it doesn’t matter to me. But the ones who look up to me, the ones who… I feel responsible towards them. And I feel that I really want to help.”