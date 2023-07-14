Juhi Chawla's Former Co-star Shanthi Priya Makes SHOCKING Revelation: 'She Had Mood Swings, Used To Look At Me Like...'

Actress Juhi Chawla and Shanthi Priya worked together in a 1992 film ‘Mere Sajna Saath Nibhana’. After several years of their collaboration, the actress who shot to fame from south films made a shocking revelation against Juhi.

In a recent conversation with an entewrtainment portal, Shanthi Priya spoke briefly about Juhi, stating that she used to get cold vibes from her. The two first met on the sets of the film ‘Bhabhi’ where she went with her sister Bhanupriya who was a part of that film.

Shanthi Priya had all the praise for Govinda, calling him ‘down-to-earth, bubbly and humble. However, her opinion of Juhi wasn’t that positive as she revealed Juhi Chawla had mood swings.

HERE’S WHAT SHE SAID

The actress who started her career from south films debuted in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Saugandh’. Her collaboration with Juhi occurred in 1992 in Mithun Chakraborty’s ‘Mere Sajna Saath Nibhana’.

Spilling the beans about her experience working with Juhi, she said, “Juhi has her own mood swings, but it she gave very cold vibe during Mere Sajna Saath Nibhana. I don’t know but, towards me, she used to be like ‘Oh, she’s south indian, a new girl’. I don’t know coz this was the energy I used to receive from her. We hardly interacted as we had very few scenes with each other. Even today, if she sees me, I don’t think she will be able to remember me.”

ON COMPETITION BETWEEN FEMALES IN THE INDUSTRY

Stating her opinion on female rivalries in cinema world, she said, “Female-female they hardly look at each other. Today, it’s really amazing to see them together on dinners and holidays. We never did that during our time. No idea what the reason was during my days but yes, there was a lot of competition.

Other than Juhi Chawla she had no problems with any female actresses, except Ayesha Jhulka, whose name she mentioned during the conversation.

Talking about the actress work front, Shanthi Priya last appeared in MX Player series ‘Dharavi Bank’. The crime drama also starred Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty, Samikssha Batnagar, Sonali Kulkarni and others.

