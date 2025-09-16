Jolly LLB 3: Word 'F****R' Removed, Alcohol Brand Blurred; Here Are Changes Done By CBFC In Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Starrer

Jolly LLB 3 Poster

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. It is the third instalment of the Jolly series. While the first starred Arshad in the lead roles, the second part had Akshay as the lead. Now, for the third part, the makers have roped in both actors. The film was certified recently by the Central Board Of Film Certification, and the makers were asked to do a few changes in the movie.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the word 'f**ker' was asked to be removed whenever used in the film. The brand of the alcohol was asked to be blurred wherever it appeared on the screen. A scene in which cops assault an old man was modified.

A dialogue was modified and changed to 'Emergency Clause'. The visuals of some logos have been asked to be modified and blurred. In the second half, a dialogue was replaced as 'Janki amma ka gaon sirf ek...cheque muh pe fek ke mara'.

Jolly LLB 3 Runtime

After the changes were done, Jolly LLB 3 received a U/A 16+ certificate. The runtime of the film is 157.16 minutes, which means it is 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 16 seconds long.

Jolly LLB 3 Release Date

Jolly LLB 3 is slated to release on September 19, 2025. The movie also stars Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao.

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking

The advance booking of Jolly LLB 3 started a couple of days ago. According to Sacnilk, the film on its first day has collected Rs. 71.82 lakh without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 2.1 crore.

The movie is expected to take a good opening because of the franchise factor. However, the film's performance at the box office will also depend on the reviews and word of mouth.