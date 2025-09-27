How I Met My Partner: Sunita Rajwar Found Love With Alok, Who Helped Her Grow, Forgive, & Believe In Forever

Sunita Rajwar and Alok |

Actor Sunita Rajwar, known for web series Panchayat and Gullak, and films Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Pinch, says, “My husband Alok has improved me as a person and he has changed me for the better.” What bigger compliment can a husband ask for? And to think she was hesitant to get into a relationship with him because he was aspiring to be an actor in Mumbai. He had worked in the films Welcome to Sajjanpur and Cricket, and has also worked in a few serials. However, he works at Star Sports now. Let Sunita tell you why she fell in love with Alok despite her initial reservations.

Q. How did you meet your husband Alok?

A. After assisting director Chandan Arora on the film Striker, I started work on the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I had the office laptop with me and joined Facebook because it was still new and exciting. Alok was working as an actor-writer on the film Cricket, and we had some common friends. So he sent me a friend request and I accepted… it was destiny. We started chatting often — coincidentally, his mother is also from Uttarakhand like me, and we just connected.

Q. Who took the initiative to meet?

A. He told me that he was coming to Mumbai for the release of his film and suggested that we meet. At that time, my sister was visiting me and had brought a particular sweet from Almora called Bal Mithai, which Alok had mentioned as a favourite of both his parents. So I went to meet him and gave him the Bal Mithai for his parents… it was just a short meeting. He is from Hyderabad, which is famous for pearls. He had got a pearl set for me. That was very sweet and unexpected. After a few months, he shifted to Mumbai and we continued to meet. We would hang out a lot with our group only… then one day he proposed to me, and I said yes.

Q. What are the qualities that attracted you to him?

A. He is a good-looking man but humble. And a thorough gentleman. I was very impressed as he came through as a man who respects women, is loved by his friends, and can make me laugh.

Q. Where did you go on your first date?

A. I was trying to hook him up with another friend. Many of his friends were actors, and we would all go to his house and just chat. One day, we were sharing ghost stories there till midnight, and I said, "I'm not going to be able to sleep tonight, so you all come to my place." He and two friends came to my house, and then we made pulao-raita. I had a harmonium, and since he sings very well, we jammed on music till morning.

Q. Who said ‘I love you’ first?

A. He did.

Q. How long did you date before marriage?

A. Just 7–8 months because I told him I don’t want to date first and then give it a second thought. If we are dating, then I see it as something serious. I used to share a lot about him with my friends from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and they told me, "He is a good guy, please don't let him go away." Very soon, I realized this — he is the one.

Q. Who proposed marriage?

A. I said dating is fine, but I'm not going to just live in. If we have to be together, then we have to get married. Within a year, we decided and we informed our parents.

Q. Was there any opposition when you both decided to get married?

A. No. He is the apple of his parents’ eyes. My family is also very supportive. I had lost my mother by that time, so my brother-in-law spoke to him a few times, and then we got married in ISKCON Temple. It was a small gathering with all my actor friends and just my sister and my brother-in-law. My nephew was very small, so my brother and sister-in-law couldn’t come. It was a small, joyous ceremony and we were very happy. In fact, my mother-in-law was convinced that we were already married but were just telling her now. I lost her two years back, but she was happy to have a pahadi bahu.

Q. Who apologises after a fight?

A. I was not an easy person. I am very particular about many things, and he, being a guy, used to live like a guy. I used to scold him because he's eight years younger than me. I was like a teacher: "Don't do this. Why have you kept this here?" But he was very sweet and he always hugged me and calmed me. At that time also, it was he who said sorry all the time.

Love for me is: Understanding, trusting, and living — and letting the other person live too.