Cooking Up A Storm With Naveen Kasturia: 'Sitting At Home With My Wife, Watching A Show, & Enjoying Good Food — That's Perfect'

Delhi boy Naveen Kasturia has, over the last decade, won good reviews for a string of films and web shows such as Sulemani Keeda, TVF Pitchers, Aspirants, Pati Patni Aur Panga, Mithya, and the recent gritty political thriller Salakaar. In a significant departure from his earlier roles, he plays a spy in Salakaar. The fit actor reveals his relationship with food.

My dietary preference: I eat mostly vegetarian, though I do enjoy non-vegetarian food occasionally. Eggs are my absolute favourite. Boiled, sunny-side-up, scrambled, or with roti — I can have eggs in any form. Paneer dishes and besan chillas are also regulars in my meals.

The first thing I have when I wake up: A glass of water, followed by fruits and eggs.

My breakfast: Fruits, eggs, and some form of roti.

For lunch I have: Mostly paneer dishes. Paneer is my go-to at any meal.

My evening snack: It’s not fixed, but I often have black coffee or a glass of milk with dates.

My dinner: Again, it’s a paneer preparation or besan chilla. Sometimes I switch it around with eggs or milk and dates.

My favourite desserts: Rabri — especially the matkewali rabri.

My fitness regimen: I like strength training. I won’t claim I’m very regular, but whenever I train, I enjoy it.

My favourite restaurant: Khyber in Mumbai.

My favourite cuisines: North Indian and South Indian food are my comfort picks. I also like Japanese cuisine occasionally and, yes, parathas are my absolute weakness!

My culinary abilities: I’m not much of a cook — I only tried a bit during Covid times.

My favourite cooks in the family: My wife, unlike me, is fantastic in the kitchen. She introduced me to shakshuka (an egg dish), and she even makes sushi at home. My mother is also a wonderful cook; her simple Indian dishes — matar wale chawal and nutrela with rice — are unbeatable.

My childhood memories connected with food: I grew up in Delhi, and Sagar in Defence Colony and Gulati’s at Pandara Road are iconic spots that I still remember fondly.

My idea of a romantic meal: Honestly, for me, romance is about comfort. Sitting at home with my wife, watching a show together, and enjoying good food — whether home-cooked or ordered in — that’s perfect.

The weirdest food I have ever had: Wasabi! The first time I tried it, I thought it was cream and had an entire spoonful. Let’s just say — never do that!

My favourite beverage is: Milk.

My favourite food during monsoons: Pakode with tea — the classic rainy-day combo.

A food-related memory during the shoot of Salakaar: When we were shooting in Lucknow, I had the best kebabs — both galouti and tunday kebabs. It was my first time in the city, and I loved trying out the local delicacies.

My food tip for readers: Cut down on sugar — it’s worse than anything else for your health.

My favourite recipe: Paneer Bhurji

Recipe of Paneer Bhurji

Ingredients:

300 gms malai paneer (crumbled)

4–5 tablespoons oil

2 medium-sized onions (finely chopped)

1 big tomato (finely chopped)

2 slit green chillies (or as required)

1-inch piece of ginger (grated)

2 teaspoons coriander powder

2 teaspoons red chilli powder (or as required)

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Finely chopped coriander leaves (for the garnish)

Method:

Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add onions, green chillies, and ginger. Sauté on a low flame. Once the onions turn pink, add the tomatoes and salt. Sauté the tomatoes on a low flame till they are soft. Add the coriander powder, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder. Add crumbled paneer and mix gently. Simmer for a few minutes till the paneer is well mixed with the onion-tomato mixture. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with roti.