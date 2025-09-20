 Cooking Up A Storm With Naveen Kasturia: 'Sitting At Home With My Wife, Watching A Show, & Enjoying Good Food — That's Perfect'
Cooking Up A Storm With Naveen Kasturia: 'Sitting At Home With My Wife, Watching A Show, & Enjoying Good Food — That's Perfect'

In this fortnightly column, we offer you an exclusive pass to the kitchen of one of your favourite celebrities and get the stars to reveal one secret recipe from their family cookbook

Anita Raheja Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Naveen Kasturia |

Delhi boy Naveen Kasturia has, over the last decade, won good reviews for a string of films and web shows such as Sulemani Keeda, TVF Pitchers, Aspirants, Pati Patni Aur Panga, Mithya, and the recent gritty political thriller Salakaar. In a significant departure from his earlier roles, he plays a spy in Salakaar. The fit actor reveals his relationship with food.

My dietary preference: I eat mostly vegetarian, though I do enjoy non-vegetarian food occasionally. Eggs are my absolute favourite. Boiled, sunny-side-up, scrambled, or with roti — I can have eggs in any form. Paneer dishes and besan chillas are also regulars in my meals.

The first thing I have when I wake up: A glass of water, followed by fruits and eggs.

My breakfast: Fruits, eggs, and some form of roti.

For lunch I have: Mostly paneer dishes. Paneer is my go-to at any meal.

My evening snack: It’s not fixed, but I often have black coffee or a glass of milk with dates.

My dinner: Again, it’s a paneer preparation or besan chilla. Sometimes I switch it around with eggs or milk and dates.

My favourite desserts: Rabri — especially the matkewali rabri.

My fitness regimen: I like strength training. I won’t claim I’m very regular, but whenever I train, I enjoy it.

My favourite restaurant: Khyber in Mumbai.

My favourite cuisines: North Indian and South Indian food are my comfort picks. I also like Japanese cuisine occasionally and, yes, parathas are my absolute weakness!

My culinary abilities: I’m not much of a cook — I only tried a bit during Covid times.

My favourite cooks in the family: My wife, unlike me, is fantastic in the kitchen. She introduced me to shakshuka (an egg dish), and she even makes sushi at home. My mother is also a wonderful cook; her simple Indian dishes — matar wale chawal and nutrela with rice — are unbeatable.

My childhood memories connected with food: I grew up in Delhi, and Sagar in Defence Colony and Gulati’s at Pandara Road are iconic spots that I still remember fondly.

My idea of a romantic meal: Honestly, for me, romance is about comfort. Sitting at home with my wife, watching a show together, and enjoying good food — whether home-cooked or ordered in — that’s perfect.

The weirdest food I have ever had: Wasabi! The first time I tried it, I thought it was cream and had an entire spoonful. Let’s just say — never do that!

My favourite beverage is: Milk.

My favourite food during monsoons: Pakode with tea — the classic rainy-day combo.

A food-related memory during the shoot of Salakaar: When we were shooting in Lucknow, I had the best kebabs — both galouti and tunday kebabs. It was my first time in the city, and I loved trying out the local delicacies.

My food tip for readers: Cut down on sugar — it’s worse than anything else for your health.

My favourite recipe: Paneer Bhurji

Representative image

Representative image |

Recipe of Paneer Bhurji

Ingredients:

300 gms malai paneer (crumbled)

4–5 tablespoons oil

2 medium-sized onions (finely chopped)

1 big tomato (finely chopped)

2 slit green chillies (or as required)

1-inch piece of ginger (grated)

2 teaspoons coriander powder

2 teaspoons red chilli powder (or as required)

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Finely chopped coriander leaves (for the garnish)

Method:

Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add onions, green chillies, and ginger. Sauté on a low flame. Once the onions turn pink, add the tomatoes and salt. Sauté the tomatoes on a low flame till they are soft. Add the coriander powder, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder. Add crumbled paneer and mix gently. Simmer for a few minutes till the paneer is well mixed with the onion-tomato mixture. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with roti.

