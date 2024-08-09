John Abraham Reacts To Calling Journalist 'Idiot' At Vedaa Event: 'He Was Planted There To Make Me Angry'

John Abraham at Vedaa trailer launch event | Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor John Abraham recently made headlines for losing his cool at the trailer launch event for his upcoming film, Vedaa. During the event, John called a journalist 'idiot,' an outburst that quickly caught public attention. Now, in one of his latest interviews, the actor opened up about what happened and why he reacted the way he did.

John revealed that he felt provoked by the journalist, who he believes was intentionally trying to upset him. During an interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia, John said, "I know that one person was planted there to rile me up, to antagonise me, to make me angry. And I want to say that they won and I lost because I got angry."

John also shared his frustration with the way trailer launch events are handled these days and stated that entertainment journalism is 'finished' in India.

"I don’t like trailer launches because you time travel 20 years back, the same journalists, the same absurd questions, no one is asking the right questions, and entertainment journalism in India, according to me, is finished," he stated.

What happened at Vedaa event?

For those unversed, during the event, a reporter asked John why he was doing similar roles and focusing more on action. Much to the surprise of everyone, John lost his calm and said he will call out bad questions and 'idiots'.

"Aapne yeh film dekhi hai? Okay can I call out bad questions and idiots? Aapne sirf trailer dekha hai, film dekhiye phir baat kijiye," he said.

During the event, John also said that his performance in Vedaa is intense and urged everyone to watch the film. "You have seen the trailer of the film and not the film, I would say watch the film and then comment. If it feels the same then I will answer all your questions. And if you are wrong I'm going to turn you out, and tear you apart," he added.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa also stars Sharvari Wagh and Tamannaah Bhatia among others. The film is all set to hit the big screens on August 15. It will clash with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu's Khel Khel Mein.