 'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo

'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo

Manu Bhaker scripted history as she became the first Indian woman shooter to win medals at the Olympics, and John Abraham met her as she returned to India

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor John Abraham caught up with double bronze medalist Manu Bhaker recently and shared a picture with her on social media on Wednesday. However, the photo seemed to upset netizens as they criticised the actor for holding one of Bhaker's medals.

Bhaker scripted history as she became the first Indian woman shooter to win medals at the Olympics. She won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 -- one for finishing third in the 25m women's Pistol shooting event and another for being third in Women's 10M Air Pistol Individual event.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ghatkopar Unit In Turmoil As Prakash Mehta Challenges Sitting MLA Parag Shah
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ghatkopar Unit In Turmoil As Prakash Mehta Challenges Sitting MLA Parag Shah
'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo
'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo
Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of Colours Anymore'
Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of Colours Anymore'
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest
Read Also
Vedaa: CBFC Replaces 'Behenkhor' With 'Bana' In John Abraham Starrer, Audio With Sanskrit Shlokas...
article-image

John slammed for holding Manu Bhaker's medal

On Wednesday morning, John took to his Instagram to share a happy picture in which he posed with Bhaker. While the champion can be seen holding one of her medals, the other one was in John's hand.

"Had the pleasure of meeting @bhakermanu and her lovely family. She has made India proud!!! 🇮🇳 Respect," he captioned the photo.

However, netizens opined that John had no right to pose with the medal in his hands. "You should not have held the medal won by her! She has two hands to hold both the medals! You could have simply had a fan moment with her," a user wrote.

"No one should be allowed to touch the medal… Earning the medal and posing with it are two very different things!" another netizen commented.

Read Also
'Will Tear You Apart': John Abraham Threatens Journalist At Vedaa Trailer Launch, Calls Him 'Idiot'...
article-image

John Abraham's upcoming projects

On the work front, John is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Vedaa, which also stars Sharvari Wagh in the lead.

The film has been reportedly inspired by true events and it is set to hit the silver screens on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day. It will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's highly-anticipated Stree 2, and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gyaarah Gyaarah Review: Umesh Bist's Web Series Is A Timeless Thrills With Masterful Precision

Gyaarah Gyaarah Review: Umesh Bist's Web Series Is A Timeless Thrills With Masterful Precision

Tanaav Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arbaaz Khan & Manav Vij's Thriller Series...

Tanaav Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arbaaz Khan & Manav Vij's Thriller Series...

'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo

'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo

Sachin Pilgaonkar Announces Iconic Navra Maaza Navsaacha Sequel After 20 Years

Sachin Pilgaonkar Announces Iconic Navra Maaza Navsaacha Sequel After 20 Years

Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of...

Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of...