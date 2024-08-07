'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo

Bollywood actor John Abraham caught up with double bronze medalist Manu Bhaker recently and shared a picture with her on social media on Wednesday. However, the photo seemed to upset netizens as they criticised the actor for holding one of Bhaker's medals.

Bhaker scripted history as she became the first Indian woman shooter to win medals at the Olympics. She won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 -- one for finishing third in the 25m women's Pistol shooting event and another for being third in Women's 10M Air Pistol Individual event.

John slammed for holding Manu Bhaker's medal

On Wednesday morning, John took to his Instagram to share a happy picture in which he posed with Bhaker. While the champion can be seen holding one of her medals, the other one was in John's hand.

"Had the pleasure of meeting @bhakermanu and her lovely family. She has made India proud!!! 🇮🇳 Respect," he captioned the photo.

However, netizens opined that John had no right to pose with the medal in his hands. "You should not have held the medal won by her! She has two hands to hold both the medals! You could have simply had a fan moment with her," a user wrote.

"No one should be allowed to touch the medal… Earning the medal and posing with it are two very different things!" another netizen commented.

John Abraham's upcoming projects

On the work front, John is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Vedaa, which also stars Sharvari Wagh in the lead.

The film has been reportedly inspired by true events and it is set to hit the silver screens on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day. It will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's highly-anticipated Stree 2, and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.