'Can I Call Out Bad Questions An Idiots?': John Abraham Loses Cool At Journalist During Vedaa Trailer Launch; VIDEO

Bollywood actor John Abraham is gearing up for the release of his action-packed film Vedaa with Sharvari Wagh. The makers released the trailer for the film on Thursday (August 1). During the trailer launch, the actor lost his calm, when a journalist asked him about doing similar types of films. In the video, he appears visibly annoyed by the question and refers to it as idiotic.

During the trailer launch of Vedaa, a journalist asked John, "The trailer of Vedaa is amazing. We have seen Pathaan, Satyamev Jayate 2 doing great business. It is being seen that you are doing the same kind of roles, you are focused on action films. Why are you doing the same kind of films, can't you bring something new?"

Even though most in the room found the question funny, Abraham lost his cool and jumped into a heated argument. "Can I call out bad questions an idiots?. Kya apne film dekhi hai, apne sirf trailer dekha hai, film dekhiye phir baat kijiye (Have you seen the film, you have just watched the trailer, first watch it and then talk about it)."

To which the journalist said, "After watching the trailer you get an idea of what the film is about, and it looks all action."

He then responded, "All I could say is that this is a very intense performance that I have done. You have seen the trailer of the film and not the film, I would say watch the first and then say anything. If it feels the same then I will answer all your questions. And if you are wrong I'm going to turn you out, and tear you apart."

In the same event, before the trailer launch, another video of him went viral which showcased Abraham warning the paparazzi.

In the clip, he is seen sitting next down on the stage floor, and saying, "Let me breath, do not record anything, I have seen everybody's face and 'mere saath koi controversy nahi.'

Vedaa also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. It is directed by Nikkhil Advani, and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film is stated to release on August 15.

The film will witness a major clash with Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, and also with Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor.