Vedaa Trailer Review: John Abraham To Protect Sharvari Wagh, Takes Us On Struggle Journey Of Equality & Justice

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's power-packed action drama Vedaa is all set to roll! The makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Thursday, (August 1). The trailer seems to take us on a roller coaster ride of action, thrill, and will touch the heart of the audience for it's unique story line. Going by the trailer, we conclude that the movie will be a one time watch or average.

While sharing the trailer of the film on social media, the makers wrote, "She needed a saviour. She got a weapon. #Vedaa trailer is out now. In cinemas this Independence Day in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The intense trailer of Vedaa begins with the shloka of 'Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya' in John's voice-over with his action pack entry and killer fight sequence. His entry builds up as someone who will fight against evil and be a protector during tough times. His character is Abhimanyu Kanwar who has been court martial for not following the orders.

Then it shows the fearless Sharvari in her character who does not need a protector. However, she meets John and was trained by him for becoming a fighter. Despite being someone from the lower cast she fights her battle to gain respect and equality in society from being an ordinary girl to a strong fighter. The trailer also showcases Tamannaah as John's love interest, and Abhishek Banerjee who plays a wealthy landlord, ruling his kingdom.

In the end, even though his name is Abhimanyu, he story points out that Sharvari says, 'Mai toh bas sarthi hu, chakravyu todne wali toh voh hai.'

The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani, it was earlier scheduled to be released on July 12. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

With it's release the film, the audience will have many options as it is all set to clash with horror comedy Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, and also with Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor.