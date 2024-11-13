 Jheel Mehta To Marry Aditya Dube In December, Confirms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast's Attendance
Jheel Mehta, who played the role of Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is set to marry her longtime boyfriend, content creator Aditya Dube, on December 28 in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family. She also shared that while the cast of TMKOC will not be attending the wedding, they will be invited to the reception.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
article-image

Jheel Mehta shot to fame after playing the role of Sonu Bhide in the hit television serial, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; however, she quit the show in 2012. The actress is now all set to tie the knot to her longtime boyfriend, content creator Aditya Dube, in December this year. Confirming the news, Jheel said that they will get married on December 28 in an intimate ceremony, which will be attended by their close friends and family.

She revealed that the cast of TMKOC will not be attending the wedding but her reception, as her wedding celebrations will have only intimate family and close friends. Jheel shared that her wedding is designed to be a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity.

"We wanted to honour our cultural roots while incorporating contemporary elements that are meaningful to us as a couple," Mehta added.

article-image

Further, Jheel shared that she isn’t experiencing the usual pre-wedding jitters and is instead excited about taking this significant step. "I've been dreaming about this day for what feels like forever, and the reality of it being so close is almost surreal," Jheel said.

She added, "I always imagined I’d be a bit of a control freak and would want to micromanage everything, but it’s been the complete opposite! I’ve surprised myself by being pretty laid-back throughout the planning."

Jheel revealed that the wedding festivities will kick off in the last week of December. "We're stepping into the new year as husband and wife, surrounded by all the joy, laughter, and warmth we could hope for," Mehta shared.

Expressing her excitement, Jheel shared that she is eagerly anticipating what she calls the start of their "greatest adventure yet."

article-image

Jheel and Aditya got engaged in January 2024 when her longtime boyfriend proposed to her. Later, in February, the couple officially exchanged rings in the presence of their families.

The duo have been in love with each other since their college days.

