Jhanak’s Krushal Ahuja: From Humble To Haughty, Is Success Reason Behind Actor’s Starry Tantrums?

Television shows come and go, but only a few make it to the top and thereafter, only these few shows sustain this feat. It definitely takes a lot for a show to reach that spot, and well, let us tell you, 'as good as your script is, or your actors are', these are still not the only factors that help to make a show an audience favourite.

However, what happens to the actors when their show starts doing well? While, a few are humbled and usually stay the same, a few others, who probably are new faces in the world of entertainment and taste success afresh, change in a manner that may sometime get difficult to deal with. Heard about 'stars and their tantrums?' Ever wondered what exactly are these and if at all these are true? Well, you have arrived at your destination, read ahead

Currently ruling the TRP charts with incredible numbers, Star Plus' Jhanak starring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja is the talk of the town. While the show's performance has been commendable and the actors of the show too have been loved and spoken about widely, we got to know from a little birdie that the lead actors of the show, especially Krushal Ahuja, has been acting a little tough and pricey off late, especially with the media. For those who do not know, it is always the channel that invites the media to cover their shows and not the other way round. However, looks like, the increasing TRPs and the instant fame has not gone down very well with Krushal. To know more of the same, we got in touch with a few journalists, who, on a daily basis cover the show and their replies only confirmed what the source revealed to us.

Reporters, who have been covering Jhanak regularly, tell us that Krushal 'refuses' to give any interviews to the media and is usually very rude and pricey around them. The said reporter says, ''Yes, he has said this, he has said that he will not give interviews everyday and he is just rude.'' Not just this, the actor, who hails from the Bengali television industry and was 'covered' by reporters from the city, 'failed' to entertain even them when a reporter travelled all the way from Kolkatta to Mumbai just to cover Krushal on his show.

One reporter said, ''I did not know that he does not give bytes everyday. So when I asked him, he just blatantly refused and said 'Tumhe pata nahi hai main roz byte nahi deta, mujhse mat pucha karo.''

Another reporter reveals, ''Jab se inki TRP badhi hai, hume set pe aane se hi mana kar diya hai. Yahi toh hota hai.'' Now this is yet another ball game. The media is very conviniently called on the set of a Tv show when it is not performing that well but once it does, suddenly a ‘no media allowed’ message pops up on our mobile phones and the media is left wondering what went wrong.

Not just Krushal, a few reporters are also of similar opinions about Hiba Nawab, the female lead of Jhanak. A reporter said, ''Hiba is fine, she is very moody actually. Like she will say 'haan deti hoon,' and then make us wait for hours. She has been like this since Woh Toh Hai Albela, so we are used to this now.'' Heaping praises on Chandni, a reporter says, ''Chandni thankfully is not like them, wo kar leti hai interviews.''

Now, our purpose here is absolutely not to show our readers how 'an actor refused to give an interview to the media,' but to make our readers aware of how, once a show starts performing well, the same actors, who speak to the media very humbly in the beggining of their shows, turn their backs on the media once the show starts performing well. To be honest, what actors fail to understand is that the entertainment industry in general coexists. And as much as it is okay for an actor to refuse an interview or to not want to revert to the media, We do think, there is always a way. Yes, we do agree with the fact that to say the same thing over and over again to a lot of reporters may get boring after a point of time but what we strongly believe in is there should always be a way to communicate the same. Moreover, if the fact that the journalists who come to cover your show everyday are also doing their job is taken into consideration, it may hurt no one.

We would also want to add that this is definitely not the case with every actor on television who's show is doing well. A few actors continue being as humble as they were when their shows began.

In the end, all we’d want to suggest Krushal and the team of Jhanak is, please do take 'co existence' in consideration and also, kindness never hurts, maybe try it?