Jaya Bachchan Says Manipur Videos Are Not Being Discussed By Leaders In India: 'It's A Shame' (WATCH)

Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan has criticised the government for not addressing the Manipur incident in Parliament. She said that the world was discussing the violence in the northeastern state, but India's leaders were not.

Earlier, Jaya had strongly reacted to horrifying viral video of two women paraded naked by men in Manipur amid violence. She said that she was ashamed and couldn't watch the whole clip.

On Monday, the actor-politician questioned the topics raised by the government. She told reporters, "Manipur ke vishay mein internationally sab log charcha kar rahe hain, humare desh mein nahi ho rahi hai. Iss se zyada main kya keh sakti hoon? It is a shame, charcha woh karana nahi chahte hain."

Jaya added, "Aur house ke andar aap jo states ki baat kar rahe hain, woh apke strong opponents hain. Aap unki baat kar rahe hai. Aapke rajya mein kya ho raha hai, aap ke states mein kya ho raha hai? Kya ho raha hai UP mein, Madhya Pradesh mein, aap batayiye. Baki jo kuch bhi unka bacha hai, aage toh bachega bhi nahi."

Reacting to the viral video last week, the actress had said, "I felt so bad, I couldn’t see the entire video. I was ashamed. This happened in May, but went viral now. But, no one has said a single word in sympathy. This is about women's safety. But you say things like we have selected 50 per cent women for a panel. Hanthi ke daat hai."

The Samajwadi Party MP added, "It's very frustrating. Every day something or the other is happening with women. In Uttar Pradesh we don't even get to know everything. What is happening in the entire country with women? Such humiliation. It's very saddening."

The alleged incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the north-east state.

Several other Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Richa Chadha, Uorfi Javed, Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar, and others also reacted to the incident.

