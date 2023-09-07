Jawan Twitter Review: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Declared 'Mass Movie Of The Year'

The King is back and how! After months of hype and anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan finally returned to the theatres on Thursday with his mass movie Jawan, and it is bigger than an actual festival for his fans. Shows until Sunday have already been completely booked, thanks to the advance booking window, and to meet the demand, shows as early as 5 am were organised for the film.

Fans of SRK were seen rushing inside theatres not just in Mumbai, but also in other metro cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai, to watch the film as early as they could.

The first reviews of Jawan are finally out, and the audience have just one word to describe the film -- Blockbuster.

Read Also Jawan Frenzy In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Welcome Film With Open Arms

Jawan Twitter review

Social media platforms are flooded with the first reviews of Jawan, and by the looks of it, the film is even bigger and better than SRK's Pathaan, which released earlier this year.

"This is what happens when the brilliance of South meets the stardom of North. Atlee and SRK have managed to pull off one of the best action movies this country has produced," a user tweeted after watching the film.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans also lauded the interval scene of the film, and mentioned how it gave them goosebumps.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several other viewers, who finished watching the film, stated that Jawan has to be one of the SRK's top 5 massy films.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's performance is also being loved by the masses.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

jawan frenzy grips country

Fans were seen queuing up outside theatres in the wee hours of Thursday to kickstart Jawan in the country. In Mumbai, the iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre organised a 6 am show for the first time ever to meet the high demand of fans.

SRKians gathered outside the theatre at 5 am and formed a massive dahi handi pyramid while waving flags that read, "We love SRK". They also danced to the beats of dhol tasha and burst fire crackers outside the theatre.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Huge cutouts have also been erected across the country and in Chennai, fans even went ahead to bathe SRK's poster with milk and showered it with flowers.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)