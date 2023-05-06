 Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan fans need to wait, Atlee's much-anticipated film gets postponed to September 2023
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Shah Rukh Khan - Jawan | Photo File

All eyes have been eagerly awaiting the grand release of Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller ‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee and starring Nayanthara. However, fans will have to exercise a little more patience before witnessing the Badshah's return to the silver screen. 

Originally scheduled to hit theatres on June 2, 2023, the film has encountered multiple changes in its release date.

Sources had previously revealed that the film's release might be pushed due to necessary work on the visual effects.

However, Shah Rukh Khan himself has now unveiled the latest release date for ‘Jawan’ – mark your calendars for September 7!

article-image

Shah Rukh Khan shares the fresh update

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share a tantalizing new teaser of 'Jawan', along with the caption, "#Jawan #7th September 2023 (sic)." The superstar also treated fans to a fresh poster, raising excitement levels to new heights.

article-image

About Jawan

Jawan is an adrenaline-pumping action thriller written and directed by Atlee. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani.

The musical genius Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film's music. Notably, This film marks Nayanthara's Hindi film debut, adding to the already heightened anticipation. In August 2022, Deepika Padukone joined the cast in Chennai to shoot her cameo appearance.

The film has been shot in various captivating locations, spanning Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander, making his debut as a solo composer in Bollywood, has been entrusted with the music composition duties. The music rights have been secured by the prestigious T-Series.

article-image

SRK's Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan's last release, 'Pathaan', emerged as a blockbuster, setting high expectations for his upcoming ventures. Next in line is the scorching hot release of 'Jawan' in June, marking Atlee Kumar's directorial venture.

The movie not only features the charismatic Khan but also showcases the beloved South Indian actress Nayanthara.

Reports suggest that the film revolves around a gripping train hijack plot, with Shah Rukh Khan set to portray a double role. Jawan promises to be a pan-Indian film, eagerly anticipated by fans across the country.

Additionally, SRK has Rajkumari Hirani's 'Dunki' lined up and the light-hearted comedy-drama is expected to embody the quintessential Hirani brand, further cementing Shah Rukh Khan's remarkable repertoire. The film is slated to grace the big screen during the Christmas weekend of 2023.

article-image

