Jawan: New Shah Rukh Khan film has OTT platforms battle over its digital rights, before release

As Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie, Jawan, inches closer to its release, OTT platforms are gearing up for a digital rights battle. The multi-lingual movie starring Nayanthara alongside SRK and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance is one of the most-awaited movies of the year.

OTT giants are vying for the rights to stream the movie, which is expected to have a universal appeal and connect with a wider audience.

As per reports from Pinkvilla, Netflix is the front-runner to acquire the digital rights for the movie, which is expected to bring in massive viewership.

Jawan to be bigger than Pathaan

The big-budget movie with its grand scale is touted to be a spectacle. It is also said to have the potential to give tough competition to SRK’s recently released blockbuster, Pathaan.

Pathaan, which marked the return of SRK to the big screen, broke all records at the box office. Its OTT rights were sold to Amazon Prime Video for a staggering Rs. 100 crores. Jawan is also anticipated to have a similar impact on the audience and generate massive revenue.

Fans are excited to witness SRK-Nayanthara

Jawan, which is two months away from its release, is already the talk of the town due to the collaboration between SRK and Nayanthara. Fans are waiting with bated breath to watch their chemistry on screen. With the movie being a multi-lingual, it is expected to penetrate various markets and set the box office on fire.

It remains to be seen which OTT platform bags the rights to stream the movie. Nonetheless, the competition has heated up, and fans can expect a grand digital release of the much-awaited movie.