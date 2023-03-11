Jawan fever takes over: Fans promote upcoming SRK blockbuster long before its release

Jawan |

Jawan fever is high on the minds of SRK’s fans, and they are determined to once again bring a blockbuster success like his latest film, Pathaan. Either the film of SRK keeps trending on Twitter due to some or other reason, which clearly shows the excitement of the SRKians to watch his next action thriller.

Well, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is experiencing something that has barely happened in the history of Indian cinema. The hype is huge for Jawan, and we could see fans widely promoting the movie long before its release.

We still have 3 months to witness the film in theaters, but the crazy level of promotion the film is receiving from the actor’s admirers is worth your attention.

Fans go wild to promote Shah Rukh’s Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan fans want the film to reach greater heights, and they are leaving no stone unturned to promote it. The poster of Jawan, pasted on an autorickshaw, recently caught the attention of internet users. This photo, in which a Rickshaw has the photo of SRK’s film at the back, went viral in no time. Due to this, the level of excitement for the film has increased even more.

While some users showed their love for Shah Rukh Khan by sharing the photo, others were in awe seeing the Auto Vala’s excitement.

About Jawan

Helmed by director Atlee, Jawan is an upcoming action-thriller drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and South actress Nayanthara as leads. It also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra as prominent characters.

Vijay will be playing a villain in the film. Hence, you can expect to witness a blast of fight sequences between him and SRK.

