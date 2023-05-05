FICCI Frames 2023: Turkish sensation Burak Deniz expresses his love for Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

Burak Deniz at FICCI Frames |

FICCI Frames’ 23rd Edition concluded with a memorable valedictory session featuring Turkish actor Burak Deniz and producer, director Stare Yildirim. The Turkish duo shared their love for India, the Indian film industry and captivated the audience with their amazing energy.

Burak has been a popular figure in the Turkish entertainment industry and is known for his outstanding performances in television shows and movies. His visit to India marked his interest in exploring the Indian film industry and learning about the cultural exchange between India and Turkey.

The session saw Burak performing the famous Shah Rukh Khan step and sharing his love for the film PK.

The actor spoke about how he admired the work of Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and also director Rajkumar Hirani. He said he would love to have the opportunity to collaborate with them.

Stare, when asked about her journey, spoke about how she started out as a producer in the United States of America and then went on to direct a film. She also spoke about how it is to be a woman in this industry. She said that in her experience it is hard everywhere but “it is much easier for me to work in the United States and I get respected as an individual.”

The highlight of the conversation was Burak and Stare saying “we should do films together… we have common words.” She added that maybe they could work on rom com with a sequel, “One part could be shot in India and one in Turkey.”

Burak concluded the session saying that this was like a business trip but he has always been curious about Indian culture and would love to come here again.