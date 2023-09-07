Jawan Leaked Online! Shah Rukh Khan's Film Falls Prey To Piracy Within Hours Of Release

The release of Jawan has resulted into mass hysteria across the country and for the fans of Shah Rukh Khan, it is nothing short of a festival. Jawan released in theatres on Thursday, on the occasion of Janmashtami, and shows as early as 5 am have been organised by cinema hall owners to cater to the massive demand.

Jawan is touted to be a thrilling story of a man who sets out to correct the wrongs in the society in his own way.

Ahead of the film's release, the makers of Jawan had issued a statement requesting fans to not give out spoilers and share photos and videos revealing plot twists on social media, however, despite their efforts, Jawan has fallen prey to piracy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jawan gets leaked online

According to reports, Jawan has been leaked online within hours of its release, and it is now available for download on infamous torrent websites.

The pirated version of the film is reportedly splashed all over illegal torrent websites and that too in HD quality.

The reports stated that the film has been leaked and is available on sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, and others.

No official statement has been released by the makers yet on the same.

About Jawan

Meanwhile, Jawan released in cinemas on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film stars south's 'lady superstar' Nayanthara opposite Shah Rukh, and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the fierce antagonist.

Jawan also boasts of a powerful ensemble cast of Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Mukesh Chhabra, and others.

And if that wasn't enough, Jawan also has an impactful cameo by none other than Deepika Padukone.

Jawan has been helmed by south filmmaker Atlee of Mersal and Bigil fame, and it has been produced by Gauri Khan. The film is laced with powerful music by Anirudh Ravichander, a taste of which the audience has already gotten with the trailer and the songs.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)