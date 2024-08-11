 Jasmine Bhasin Quashes Rumours Of Her Breakup With Aly Goni: ‘The Rumours Are Not True’
Jasmine Bhasin Quashes Rumours Of Her Breakup With Aly Goni: ‘The Rumours Are Not True’

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni have been in a steady relationship for quite a few years now. The couple confirmed their relationship during their stint together in Bigg Boss 14 and have been going strong ever since then.

Well, recently, Jasmin shared a tweet on the lines of love leaving and fans and followers were quick to assume that the actress has broken up with beau Aly Goni. Several media reports too hinted at the same.

Well now, Jasmine has taken to her Instagram handle once again and has given a clarification on the same, stating she and Aly are very much together and the rumours are absolutely untrue. The actress also asks everyone to respect her privacy.

Jasmine writes, “Woke up to some funny social media posts and rumours. Dear World, We are happy to inform you that we are deeply content and stable in our partnership. It is important to us that you know the truth and understand that any rumors suggesting otherwise are simply not accurate. We value our relationship and the love and trust we share with each other. We kindly ask for your understanding and support in ignoring any unfounded rumors or gossip that may circulate. Your respect for our privacy and trust in our commitment mean the world to us. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

For the uninformed, Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni first met on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi and went ahead to be the best of friends. While rumours of their relationship kept popping, the couple maintained that they are good friends. It was later during their stint on Bigg Boss 14 that they confirmed their relationship.

