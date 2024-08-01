Jasmine Bhasin Dispels Misconceptions About Lenses Days After Corneal Damage (VIDEO)

Jasmine Bhasin | Instagram

Actress Jasmine Bhasin recently suffered a corneal injury. On Sunday, July 28, the actress shared her health update on social media, showcasing herself without glasses and mentioning that she was in better condition now. The actress has now shared a video with the medical team dispelling misconceptions about contact lenses.

In the video, she is seen addressing the rumours and fears that are surrounding her eye incident during an event in Delhi. Sharing the video, she wrote, "So I saw lots of people coming out with their own scary and incorrect versions of what exactly happened to me during an eye accident. Also, lots of people are now petrified of using contact lenses. Guys I have been using lenses for 20 years and this is the first time an accident happened with me. Here is @drmehtahimanshu @vissioneye who were with me in this journey and helped me heal. Thank you so much doc and your complete team for being so warm and positive."

On July 17, Jasmine suffered from corneal damage and was rushed to the hospital. The Honeymoon actress suffered acute eye discomfort after wearing contact lenses at a function in Delhi earlier this month. The contact lenses made her uncomfortable, and she subsequently discovered that her corneas were damaged. A video of her with bandages covering her eye went viral on the internet.

Earlier in an interview with Times of India, Jasmine talked about her experience, and said, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don’t know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn’t see anything."

"Later at night, we went to an eye specialist, who told me that my corneas were damaged and bandaged my eyes. The following day, I rushed to Mumbai and continued my treatment here. I am experiencing a lot of pain," she concluded.

During this tough time, her boyfriend Aly Goni wished her a speedy recovery and pampered her with delicious meals and called her 'strongest.'