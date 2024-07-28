Jasmine Bhasin Recovers From Corneal Damage: 'Finally Free From Eye Patch'

Jasmine Bhasin | Instagram

Actress Jasmine Bhasin suffered from corneal damage and was rushed to the hospital on July 17. After almost 10 days, the actress has now recovered. She treated her fans with a video without her glasses and mentioned that she was in better condition now.

She took to her Instagram stories and sharing a video, she wrote, "Finally free from eye patch and out of danger zone. Thank you @drmehtahimanshu for bringing this smile back on my face."

Here's What Happened To Jasmine's Eye

The Honeymoon actress experienced severe eye pain after wearing contact lenses while attending an event in Delhi earlier this month. The contact lenses caused her discomfort and she later found out that her corneas were damaged. A video of her with bandages over her eye had gone viral on the internet.

Earlier, during an interaction, the actress stated, "I don't know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn't see anything."

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Aly Goni wished her a speedy recovery and supported her during the tough period. He pampered her with delicious meals and called her 'strongest.' She also expressed her gratitude towards him on social media and thanked him for his unwavering support.