'Flash Nahi Please': Jasmine Bhasin Makes FIRST Public Appearance In Mumbai After Corneal Damage

Actress Jasmine Bhasin left her fans worried after she recently revealed that she had suffered a corneal damage due to wearing contact lenses. On Wednesday morning, the Bigg Boss 14 fame was spotted in the city for the first time ever since she announced the shocking news.

Jasmine was all smiles as she stepped out of her car in a pink co-ord set. As she greeted the paps, they enquired about her eye and the actress said that she was better now. While she had her eyes covered with heavy black shades, she requested the shutterbugs to not use the flash light.

"Flash nahi please," she was seen telling the paps, who readily obliged. As they photographers asked her to get well soon, Jasmine replied, "Aaplog pray karna mere liye".

Jasmine even took her glasses off for a second and showed the paparazzi the condition of her eye.

A few days ago, Jasmine had revealed that she was in Delhi on July 17 for an event where she wore contact lenses, but soon after, she experienced "excruciating pain". Later, the doctor told her that her corneas were damaged and bandaged her eyes.

On Tuesday, Jasmine took to her Instagram to share an appreciation post for beau Aly Goni, and called him her "eyes".

"Last few days were extremely difficult , feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision . Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes, trying to make me smile and forget pain and reciting duas for me every minute," she wrote.

Prayers and wishes have been pouring in for Jasmine from all corners of the country, and not just her fans, but her colleagues including Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij and others prayed for her speedy recovery.