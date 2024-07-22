Jasmine Bhasin Reveals Aly Goni Recited Duas For Her Every Minute, Thanks Him For Being Her Eyes After Corneal Damage

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Jasmine Bhasin has penned an appreciation post for her actor-boyfriend Aly Goni days after revealing that her corneas were damaged due to the contact lenses she wore for an event in Delhi. For those unversed, Jasmine recently revealed that she experienced excruciating pain in her eyes after wearing lenses. Several pictures have also surfaced in which her eyes were bandaged. Jasmine, in an interview, also revealed that she was unable to see anything.

Now, taking to her official Instagram account, Jasmine shared a video featuring some of her best moments with Aly and thanked him for being by her side when she was in 'pain' due to her eye injury.

Jasmine also revealed that Aly prayed for her and was with her 24*7. Along with the video, the actress wrote, "Last few days were extremely difficult, feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision. Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes, trying to make me smile and forget pain and reciting duas for me every minute."

Soon after Jasmine shared the post, Aly dropped a red heart emoticon in the comments section.

In an interview with ETimes, the Bigg Boss 14 fame revealed that this happened on July 17 after she wore contact lenses for an event. The actress suddenly started experiencing excruciating pain and it got worse with time.

The actress added that later, the same night, she went to an eye specialist, who told her that her corneas were damaged and bandaged her eyes.

After the news surfaced, Aly took to his Instagram and shared a photo with Jasmine to make her feel special. He captioned the photo, "Strongest," and dedicated the song Tu Hai Toh from Mr & Mrs Mahi.

Jasmine met Aly on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2018. Later, the two began dating each other, and during Bigg Boss 14, they made their relationship official.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jasmine will next be seen in the Punjabi film Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di, also starring actor Grippy Grewal. It is scheduled for release in September, 2024.