Aly Goni Calls Girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin 'Strongest' As Her Corneas Get Damaged After Wearing Lenses (PHOTO)

Jasmine Bhasin recently suffered an eye injury that damaged her corneas due to the contact lenses she wore for an event in Delhi. The actress also shared that she is undergoing treatment and the doctor assured that she will recover in next four-five days.

Earlier today, Jasmine's boyfriend, actor Aly Goni took to his Instagram and shared a photo with to make her feel special. He captioned the photo: "Strongest." He also dedicated Tu Hai Toh from Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film, Mr & Mrs Mahi.

Check out the photo:

Talking about the incident, Jasmine said that she was in Delhi for an event on July 17. "I don't know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn't see anything," she added.

The actress said later the same night, she went to an eye specialist, who told her that her corneas were damaged and bandaged her eyes.

Read Also Jasmine Bhasin STUMBLES On Ramp During Fashion Show In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral

Earlier today, Bhasin shared a picture of herself wearing black shades. She wrote in the caption, "Better now and recovering. Thank you for your love and blessings."

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the Punjabi film Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di, also starring actor Grippy Grewal. It is scheduled for release in September this year.