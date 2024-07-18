Jasmin Bhasin Reveals Both Aly & Her Were Initially Reluctant To Get Into Relationship: 'Humein Wo Sab Karna Hi Nahi Tha..'

Ever since their stint together in Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have gone ahead to be one of the most loved couples in Indian television. While Aly and Jasmin decided to step into a relationship during their stint together in Bigg Boss 14, the Khatron Ke Khiladi fame, in a recent interaction revealed that she and Aly did not think of getting into a relationship initially.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about the same, Jasmin Bhasin stated that Aly and her met during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi and went ahead to be good friends. Jasmin reveals that both her and Aly believed in the saying that sometimes, when you like a flower, you do not pluck it and let it be. The actress said, ''Aur kabhi kabhi ek saying bolti hai phool ko agar aap pyar karte hoh toh usko todo nai, wahi rehne do.''

Further speaking about her bond with the actor and why were the both of them initially reluctant to get into a relationship, the Khatron Ke Khiladi fame says, ''The bond has been so good, the friendship hum uss way mei sochte hi nai thhe. Hume woh karna hi nai tha affair, boyfriend-girlfriend chik chik tamashe, relationship, expectations. Phir uske baad, both of us come from different religious backgrounds, will our families be ok?''

Further speaking about her marriage plans with Aly Goni, the Bigg Boss 14 fame says that she has never said a no to marriage. Jasmin says, ''I have never said a no to marriage but ab jab woh honi hogi hoh jaegi. Ab maine yeh toh nai socha tha ki main Aly Goni ko Khatron Ke Khiladi mei milungi. Phir Bigg Boss mei woh mera boyfriend banega. Ab socha kuch nai kia tha, jab hona tha hoh gaya aur yeh bhi jab honi hogi hoh jaegi. Both of us are very ambitious and focused people.''

Aly and Jasmin have been in a relationship for the past few years now. While Aly is currently winning accolades for his stint in Laughter Chef, Jasmin Bhasin's return on screens is widely anticipated by her fans and well wishers.