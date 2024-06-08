Jasmin Bhasin Reveals Texting Rubina Dilaik, Says, 'Jitna Maine Unko..'

Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's friendship turned sour in the Bigg Boss 14 house. A bond that started as friendship went ahead to worsen with time, so much so, that both the leading ladies could not see eye to eye with each other.

Well, in a recent interview, Jasmin was asked about her current equation with the Bigg Boss 14 winner and the actress revealed of not having any conversation with her but cordially meeting each other when they stayed in the same building. Jasmin also revealed about dropping a message to Rubina. Jasmin, speaking to Gallata India revealed that she messaged Rubina after the birth of her twins Jeeva and Edhaa.

Speaking about their bond post Bigg Boss 14, the Tashn-E-Ishq actress called Rubina a 'sensible' woman, stating that the two of them have never had anything each other. She also went ahead to add that they have always wished the best for each other.

Jasmin said, ''We have nothing against each other in our hearts, and we always wish well for each other. This is what I think. Jitna maine unko jaana hai unke baare mein bhi and main bhi aisi hi hun (As much as I know about her, I am also like that). I really wish well for her."

Jasmin also revealed feeling elated on the birth of Rubina's twin daughters, following which she also messaged the actress. Jasmin said, ''I understand that it was a show, and you don't have to be in the loop of any negativity. That's the best thing you can do for yourself and the people around you.''

Currently, while Rubina has just wrapped up her podcast 'Kisi ne bataya nahi,' Jasmin Bhasin's fans have been waiting to see her back onscreen.