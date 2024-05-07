Jasmin Bhasin Reveals Suffering Back Injury & Travelling Continously, Says, 'Instead Of Crying For Sympathy..'

Jasmin Bhasin has beena prominent face in the world of televsion. The actress who was loved for her stint on Colors TV's show 'Bigg Boss 14,' then went ahead to make her big screen debut with a Punjabi film called 'Honeymoon.' While the actress has been a part of various music videos since then, Jasmin, who has been travelling a lot off late took to her Instagram stories today to reveal of suffering a back injury and travelling continously despite it all.

In a video shared by her, Jasmin can be seen working out in a gym. Sharing this video of her, the actress reveals that she recently suffered a back injury and how she has been coping with it. Jasmin stated that she did not pay any heed to the same and that she is now back to working on herself. In the end of this note, the actress states that one should focus on making themselves better instead of crying for sympathy and complaining.

Jasmin writes, ''So guys I had a small lower back injury few weeks ago and was advised of bed rest for two weeks but because I can't stay still f and had to travel for a friends engagement eid etc so I didn't let it pull me down and instead somehow fixed myself with pain patches, needles etc and travelled all The way to mountains, Jammu etc by road. Imagine the bumps in my back. Of course I didn't do any form of work or lifting any thing heavy but the pain didn't stop Me. And now l am Back at it to achieve my goals. Still weak on lower back but nothing can stop me.

Moral of the story - Instead of crying out your pain and vulnerability for some sympathy which is neither gonna heal you nor help you. Always work on getting back stronger than before.''

Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently in a relationship with Aly Goni for the past few years confirmed the same during her stint on Bigg Boss 14. The couple is one of the most loved couples of television. Both Jasmin and Aly recently walked the ramp for Bombay Times Fashion week.