Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged After Wearing Lenses: 'In Excruciating Pain, I Can't See'; Check Pics

Jasmin Bhasin, who was in Delhi for an event recently has been experiencing excruciating pain in her eyes after wearing lenses for the same event. The actress' eyes were bandaged and she also revealed being unable to see anything.

In a conversation with Etimes, the Bigg Boss 14 fame revealed that this happened on the 17th of July after wearing contact lenses for an event. The actress suddenly started experiencing excruciating pain and it got worse with time. Apparently, the actress' corneas have been damaged.

Jasmin says, ''I don’t know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn’t see anything."

Further, the actress reveals visiting an eye specialist the same night after which the doctor revealed that her corneas have been damaged. Jasmin reveals how, she has rushed to Mumbai post the incident and has been undergoing her treatment here. She says, ''Doctors have told me that I should recover in the next four-five days, but till then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It's not easy because I can't see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain. Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my work. I hope to recover and get back to work in a few days.''

Well, we wish the actress a speedy recovery