How Actor Sheena Chohan Spreads Awareness On Human Rights Alongside Her Cinematic Career

Known for her powerful performances in The Train opposite Mammootty, Ant Story on Netflix, and Sant Tukaram, Sheena Chohan has carved a unique path defined by depth, discipline, and purpose. As she gears up for her upcoming Pan-India release Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam and her Hollywood debut Nomad, the actress reflects on her roots in theatre, her approach to transformation through roles, and her passion for spreading human rights education across the world.

Excerpts:

Q. Coming from a non-filmy family, what kept you going through the challenges of breaking into the industry?

The biggest challenge wasn’t just breaking in — it was discovering how to start. Coming from a non-filmy background, I had no roadmap, no godfather, only my belief that craft itself would be my guide. That’s when I joined Asmita Theatre under Arvind Gaur and spent five years there. Theatre became my foundation — it taught me observation, truth, transformation, and how to live a character rather than act it. It gave me roots when I had none.

Q. Your first film, “The Train”, had you opposite Mammootty — how did it feel to debut alongside such a legend?

It was a dream debut. Working opposite Mammootty sir and being directed by seven-time National Award winner Jayaraj was beyond anything I could’ve imagined. It was a baptism by fire — every day on that set was a masterclass in commitment. Malayalam cinema taught me the discipline of subtlety and truth, and I realized that this profession is not about glamour — it’s about surrendering to your craft.

Q. “Ant Story” on Netflix was a major breakthrough. What did that project teach you about yourself as an actor?

Ant Story was a turning point. It was acquired by Netflix and took me to film festivals across the world — Shanghai, Dubai, Singapore — where I was nominated Best Actress alongside Keira Knightley and Kate Beckinsale. I played Reema, a glamorous superstar caught in her own illusions, and it challenged me to explore fragility beneath fame. The role taught me that truth is the only universal language — no matter the country or culture, honesty in emotion connects everyone.

Q. In “Sant Tukaram”, you portrayed Avali Jija Bai — a deeply emotional and spiritual character. How did you prepare for that role?

That role required total immersion. I read every text and historical account I could find, studied the era, and then went into villages to observe how these women lived, walked, and carried themselves. Their quiet strength became my biggest inspiration. Avali Jija Bai was an iconic figure — grounded, spiritual, yet fiercely human. I imbibed every element of her world until I could feel her heartbeat inside mine.

Q. Your next film, “Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam”, is a Pan-India release. Can you tell us about your character and what drew you to this story?

I play a cop opposite J.D. Chakravarthy — strong, fearless, and determined to fight for justice. The film is an intense action-thriller, and though I hold a brown belt in karate, this role demanded much more — real combat, physical stamina, and psychological resilience. It was completely different from anything I’d done before. What drew me to it was the combination of strength and empathy — a woman who’s as human as she is heroic.

Q. You’re also making your Hollywood debut with “Nomad”! How different was that experience from working in Indian cinema?

In Nomad, directed by Karen Lexton, I play a traveler searching for connection in a borderless world. Hollywood’s process is different — every emotion, every detail is treated like a fine note in music. The precision, discipline, and creative freedom reminded me that storytelling has no borders — only honesty and heart.

Q. You’ve been associated with distributing human rights education books. What inspired you to get involved with this initiative?

My mother went through many injustices, and that made me question things early on. I wanted to bring awareness about equality and dignity, and when I found this initiative, I knew it was the way. Through it, we’ve reached over 170 million people, teaching basic rights to those who need it most. It gives my life purpose beyond the screen.

Q. What kind of impact have you seen these efforts make on people?

When schools began including our human rights materials in their curriculum, I knew we were creating real change. Speaking at the United Nations in New York about mandatory human rights education, and receiving the Hero Award, were moments of deep gratitude. Every drop of awareness matters — together, they form a wave.