'Stop Judging': Jasmine Bhasin Pens Another Note Amid Breakup Rumours With Aly Goni

Actress Jasmine Bhasin recently grabbed eyeballs after she sparked rumours of breakup with beau Aly Goni with a cryptic note on social media. However, the actress has now debunked the rumours with yet another note, in which she asked people to "stop judging and assuming".

It all began after Jasmine shared a line on her official X handle that read, "Strange thing about love, it’s felt more when it’s leaving!" Fans of the couple wondered if there was trouble in the couple's paradise.

However, Jasmine put an end to the chatter as she shared another note on X about spreading kindness instead of being judgemental. "Let's remember that not everything shared reflects someone's reality. Posts and quotes can be random thoughts, not a window into someone's life. Let's stop judging and assuming. Spread kindness and understanding instead. #StopAssuming #SpreadKindness," she wrote, without delving into further details or taking names.

"Let's remember that not everything shared reflects someone's reality. Posts and quotes can be random thoughts, not a window into someone's life. Let's stop judging and assuming. Spread kindness and understanding instead. #StopAssuming #SpreadKindness 🌟" — Jasmine bhasin (@jasminbhasin) August 10, 2024

Worried fans heaved a sigh of relief after she shared the post clarifying that all was well between Aly and her.

Jasmine and Aly started off as friends, however, it was on Bigg Boss 14 that they confessed their love for each other, and made their relationship official. They are often seen indulging in PDA and reports of their impending wedding too have been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

Recently, Jasmine had suffered a corneal damage due to wearing contact lenses, and as the actress struggled in pain and discomfort, she thanked Aly for constantly being by her side and being her "eyes".

"Last few days were extremely difficult , feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision . Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes, trying to make me smile and forget pain and reciting duas for me every minute," she wrote.