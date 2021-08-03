'Jagga Jasoos' actor Lokendra Singh's leg amputated due to high diabetes; faces financial crunch amid lack of work

Televison actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat, who has worked in shows like 'Jodha Akbar', Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', and Crime Patrol' among others, recently talked about his leg surgery and how he got his leg amputated after an infection percolated into his bone marrow.

In an interview with ETimes, Lokendra said he had to get his leg amputated due to high stress levels which shot up his blood sugar beyond dangerous limits.

The actor said he first developed a corn in my right foot but he neglected it. It became an infection that percolated into the bone marrow and in no time, had spread in his body and he developed gangrene.

He said the only way he could save himself was to get the corned leg amputated till the knee.