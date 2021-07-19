Supriya Pilgaonkar, CINTAA committee members extend financial aid to ailing actress Savita Bajaj

Veteran actress Savita Bajaj, who was part of several notable films back in the early 1990s, is suffering from a huge financial crisis.

Bajaj, 79, recently revealed how she has used all her savings and is also battling ill-health.

According to reports, she was recently hospitalised after she complained of breathlessness.

Actor and CINTAA EC member Nupoor Alankar, who has been taking care of her for the past few days, told ETimes that Bajaj would require monetary help to continue her treatment

She said that help has now been pouring in for the veteran actress but it is not enough.

Nupoor added that veteran actress Supriya Pilgaonkar has come forward and helped and some committee members of CINTAA too have pitched in so that they can pay some portion of the hospital.