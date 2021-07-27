Ailing actress Savita Bajaj receives financial help from Ayushmann Khurrana, Jackie Shroff

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Jackie Shroff and Sonu Sood reached out to veteran actress Savita Bajaj and offered financial aid and other help.

The 79-year-old had recently sought monetary help to pay her medical bills.

Actress Nupur Alankar, care committee member of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artists Association) has been looking after Bajaj.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Nupur said that several actors from the film industry extended their support to Bajaj. She revealed that actress Rajeshwari Sachdeva had posted on her Instagram about Bajaj and Ayushmann Khurrana called them and transferred the money which was a huge relief for them.

CINTAA had earlier given medical assistance in the case of Bajaj of Rs 50,000 and monthly expense of Rs 5000 for her expenses/medicines from the past few years.