Jaaved Jaaferi's 'Influencer' Daughter Alaviaa Defends Content Creators After Actor Roasts Them, Criticises Their 'Shit' Videos

The Tribe, starring content creators—Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry—recently premiered on Amazon Prime Videos. In one of the episodes, Jaaved Jaaferi took a dig at social media influencers, calling their content 'shit.'

The conversation started when Alaviaa stated that she will be heading to Los Angeles to live with her other 4 influencers and create content for social media. In response, Jaaved says, "Yeh influencers, naa sarr, naa pair. Koi bhi lukha aake influencer bann raha hai." Alaviaa says, "Papa, I don't think you understand because you don't utilise your Instagram."

Further, Jaaved criticises fashion influencers, stating, "There is a girl; she comes in looking at the camera, then she will turn and her saree changes." Alaviaa adds, "Good for her because people are consuming that content. Why blame the people that are consuming the content?" Jaaved hits back and says, "I think they are consuming shit."

Alaviaa explains how her father, Jaaved, does not understand the job of a social media influencer, "I just enjoy clicking pictures and if I am making money out of just shooting content that I like to shoot, why will I not do that? Somewhere he underestimates the amount of work that also goes in. For example, he would not be able to do it. He does not understand it at all."

Jaaved furthermore comes up in support of actors and says, "The real people who are talented actors, etc. They don't have work."

Jaaved's wife Habiba Jaaferi defends her daughter and adds, "Let's face it, she did receive offers in films. From some of the biggest production houses, but she chose not to do it. She was very clear in her head that she did not want to act at all."