 Jaaved Jaaferi's 'Influencer' Daughter Alaviaa Defends Content Creators After Actor Roasts Them, Criticises Their 'Shit' Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJaaved Jaaferi's 'Influencer' Daughter Alaviaa Defends Content Creators After Actor Roasts Them, Criticises Their 'Shit' Videos

Jaaved Jaaferi's 'Influencer' Daughter Alaviaa Defends Content Creators After Actor Roasts Them, Criticises Their 'Shit' Videos

Jaaved Jaaferi took a dig at social media influencers in one of the episodes of reality series The Tribe.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
article-image

The Tribe, starring content creators—Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry—recently premiered on Amazon Prime Videos. In one of the episodes, Jaaved Jaaferi took a dig at social media influencers, calling their content 'shit.'

The conversation started when Alaviaa stated that she will be heading to Los Angeles to live with her other 4 influencers and create content for social media. In response, Jaaved says, "Yeh influencers, naa sarr, naa pair. Koi bhi lukha aake influencer bann raha hai." Alaviaa says, "Papa, I don't think you understand because you don't utilise your Instagram."

Read Also
Karan Johar Can't Stop Praising Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi's The Tribe: 'Go Ahead & Troll Me I...
article-image

Further, Jaaved criticises fashion influencers, stating, "There is a girl; she comes in looking at the camera, then she will turn and her saree changes." Alaviaa adds, "Good for her because people are consuming that content. Why blame the people that are consuming the content?" Jaaved hits back and says, "I think they are consuming shit."

Read Also
Jaaved Jaaferi's Daughter Alaviaa Gets Lip Fillers: ‘If I Look Like Crazy People Who Have Duck...
article-image

Alaviaa explains how her father, Jaaved, does not understand the job of a social media influencer, "I just enjoy clicking pictures and if I am making money out of just shooting content that I like to shoot, why will I not do that? Somewhere he underestimates the amount of work that also goes in. For example, he would not be able to do it. He does not understand it at all."

FPJ Shorts
J&K Election Results 2024: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Wins Budgam Assembly Seat By 18,000 Votes
J&K Election Results 2024: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Wins Budgam Assembly Seat By 18,000 Votes
Bihar BSPHCL Recruitment 2024: Registration Process Underway For Over 4000 Vacancies
Bihar BSPHCL Recruitment 2024: Registration Process Underway For Over 4000 Vacancies
ECI Dismisses Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's Claims Of Delay In Updating Haryana Election Trends On Official Website
ECI Dismisses Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's Claims Of Delay In Updating Haryana Election Trends On Official Website
'Bollywood Parents' Bihar Student Lists ‘Emraan Hashmi’ & ‘Sunny Leone’ As Parents On Exam Form, Goes Viral
'Bollywood Parents' Bihar Student Lists ‘Emraan Hashmi’ & ‘Sunny Leone’ As Parents On Exam Form, Goes Viral

Jaaved furthermore comes up in support of actors and says, "The real people who are talented actors, etc. They don't have work."

Jaaved's wife Habiba Jaaferi defends her daughter and adds, "Let's face it, she did receive offers in films. From some of the biggest production houses, but she chose not to do it. She was very clear in her head that she did not want to act at all."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'B*tch You Look Like A Potato': Cardi B Slams X User Who Body Shamed Her, Reacts To Plastic Surgery...

'B*tch You Look Like A Potato': Cardi B Slams X User Who Body Shamed Her, Reacts To Plastic Surgery...

Harold And The Purple Crayon OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Zachary Levi's Film Online

Harold And The Purple Crayon OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Zachary Levi's Film Online

'Aap Ki Aur Meri Idelogies Match Nahi Karti Thi': Eisha Singh Tells Sirf Tum Co-Star Vivian Dsena On...

'Aap Ki Aur Meri Idelogies Match Nahi Karti Thi': Eisha Singh Tells Sirf Tum Co-Star Vivian Dsena On...

'If Anything Jiggles...': Katrina Kaif Threatened Pilates Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala During...

'If Anything Jiggles...': Katrina Kaif Threatened Pilates Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala During...

Anupamaa Promo: Shivam Khajuria & Alisha Parveen Introduced As New Leads, Anu Grows Old, Gaurav...

Anupamaa Promo: Shivam Khajuria & Alisha Parveen Introduced As New Leads, Anu Grows Old, Gaurav...